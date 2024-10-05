Eli Stowers emerging as star for Vanderbilt

As Vanderbilt needed him the most, the veteran tight end was there.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was available early and often on Saturday.

Stowers went for 113 yards on six receptions with 83 of yards coming after the catch. The New Mexico State transfer was the games's leading receiver in terms of yardage, receptions and YAC.

That was a statement in the eyes of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

"He's the top tight end in the NFL draft this year," Pavia said of Stowers. "The most unguardable piece in the country."

Saturday's performance was Stowers' third in a row in which he was Vanderbilt's leading receiver, but saw him account for more yards than he's ever produced in a college game.

Vanderbilt's win over Alabama marks Stowers' second game this season in which he's gone for over 100 yards receiving.

Pavia has changed Vanderbilt's outlook as a program, but it feels as if he couldn't have done it without having a safety blanket like he does in Stowers.