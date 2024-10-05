Advertisement

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt embracing challenge against No. 1 Alabama

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt embracing challenge against No. 1 Alabama

The Commodores are confident heading into Saturday's matchup against top-ranked Alabama

How Clark Lea has evolved as a recruiter since taking on Vanderbilt job

How Clark Lea has evolved as a recruiter since taking on Vanderbilt job

Nashville, TENN--

Vanderbilt football 3-2-1 I Bye week

Vanderbilt football 3-2-1 I Bye week

They're improvedTim Beck deserves more creditThe defense 

Mark Byington still confident in recruiting pitch despite misses

Mark Byington still confident in recruiting pitch despite misses

That's largely a result of the players that have come before Byington's. "There's been great players who have been here

Vanderbilt isn't taking moral victories home from Missouri, but takes hope

Vanderbilt isn't taking moral victories home from Missouri, but takes hope

More on Vanderbilt's mindset coming out of week four.

Published Oct 5, 2024
Eli Stowers emerging as star for Vanderbilt
Joey Dwyer
Staff Writer
Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was available early and often on Saturday.

As Vanderbilt needed him the most, the veteran tight end was there.

Stowers went for 113 yards on six receptions with 83 of yards coming after the catch. The New Mexico State transfer was the games's leading receiver in terms of yardage, receptions and YAC.

That was a statement in the eyes of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

"He's the top tight end in the NFL draft this year," Pavia said of Stowers. "The most unguardable piece in the country."

Saturday's performance was Stowers' third in a row in which he was Vanderbilt's leading receiver, but saw him account for more yards than he's ever produced in a college game.

Vanderbilt's win over Alabama marks Stowers' second game this season in which he's gone for over 100 yards receiving.

Pavia has changed Vanderbilt's outlook as a program, but it feels as if he couldn't have done it without having a safety blanket like he does in Stowers.

