Elite Camp Notes - June 20th
Two new targets have emerged from Vanderbilt's final Elite Camp of the summer on Sunday. Hapeville Charter (Ga.) defensive back Quantaves Gaskins and Warren Township (Ill.) running back Maurice Edwards are the latest 2022 prospects on the Commodores' target board.
Sunday's camp was also full of in-state, underclassmen talent - CLICK HERE to get the details.
*****
