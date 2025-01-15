Ep. 298: Don’t Press the Panic Button

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back on episode 298 of TDR to finally turn the page from football season and primarily discuss Vanderbilt hoops. Will and Trevor give the latest updates on Vanderbilt football’s recruiting and roster movement, debate Vanderbilt defensive line historical success, and recap Vanderbilt WBB and MBB’s recent struggles. Shea Ralph and Vandy WBB have lost 3 straight SEC games, while Mark Byington and Vandy MBB have lost 2 straight. Vanderbilt MBB has a very winnable matchup coming up at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

