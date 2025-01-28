Advertisement
Published Jan 28, 2025
Ep. 300: Big Suit Boost, Vanderbilt Is Eating the Cats
William Byrum  •  TheDoreReport
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for a very special episode 300. Episode 300 is a milestone for TDR and is officially being honored with a big suit boost (nothing but respect for our president Nick Lezynski). Will & Trevor recap Vanderbilt basketball’s 74-69 upset over the #9 Kentucky Wildcats, discuss the resuscitation of Memorial Magic, and talk about updated season expectations. Grab yourself a delicious beverage and a big ole suit, let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

Join us for Ep. 301 with friend of the pod and very special guest Chris Phillips from SEC Unfiltered.

X/Twitter (@TheDoreReport)