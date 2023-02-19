Catcher Alan Espinal’s grand slam capped an eight-run second inning as Vanderbilt trounced Texas, 12-2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the College Baseball Showdown.

Vanderbilt (2-1) scored eight unearned runs in an insane second inning that featured an opposite-field homer from Espinal in his first at-bat this season, three Calvin Hewett stolen bases, triples by RJ Screck and Parker Noland, four Texas errors (and two more defensive mis-plays that weren’t ruled as such) and 46 pitches from Travis Sthele, who was not charged with an earned run.

The Commodores added more runs on T.J. McKenzie’s RBI doubles in the third and fifth and Jonathan Vastine’s two-RBI single in the sixth.

Noland led Vanderbilt with three hits, while Vastine drove in three.

Texas (0-3) managed just three hits to Vandy's 11, the biggest being an Eric Kennedy home run.

Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell got the win, giving the Commodores five innings during which he allowed two runs (both earned) with three hits and three walks allowed and five strikeouts.

With the exception of the second inning, Futrell threw strikes (50 in 76 pitches) while letting his defense do a lot of the work (seven fly-outs to two ground-ball outs) in a big park.

Reliever Bryce Cunningham was even better, throwing four scoreless innings while notching his first career save. Cunningham struck out seven and allowed just one runner, that coming on an eighth-inning walk with two outs.

"We had a good rhythm to the game," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "[Throwing] strikes is the biggest deal. Devin did that and Bryce threw the best four innings of the tournament for us."

Hewett reached on an error by second baseman Cam Constantine to start the second. He swiped second and third and then Davis Diaz (hit by pitch) and Vastine (another Constantine error) reached before Espinal homered to right with one out.

With two out and nobody on, RJ Austin singled, Schreck tripled to center, Hewett reached on a run-scoring error and then Noland tripled to right-center for two more runs.

Corbin was asked afterwards if he'd ever seen an inning like that.

"I'm sure at some point," Corbin answered. "The biggest thing is trying to take advantage of it with good swings. We did a good job (of hitting) and crossing the plate."

That put the Commodores up 8-0 and it was never close from there.

It's Vanderbilt's second-consecutive win after losing 11-4 to TCU on Friday.

The Commodores will play their first home game on Tuesday against Central Arkansas. First pitch at Hawkins Field is at 4:30. It begins a stretch of six-straight home games.