VandySports.com caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175 pound prospect to get the latest on his recruiting process and his interest in the Commodores.

Etowah (Ala.) cornerback Justin Harris currently has accumulated 17 offers that include the likes of Memphis, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and others. The Commodores have also been in contact with the three-star prospect, who visited West End earlier this spring for one of Vanderbilt’s junior day events.

- How is the recruiting process going and what schools have you heard from the most?



“It’s going well, and Virginia and Memphis have contacted me the most.”

- Does Vanderbilt stay in contact?

“Not really, but I don’t expect them to because they haven’t offered me yet.”

- What did you like about Vanderbilt the most?

“I loved the campus and the coaches. They seem like real genuine guys.”

- Do you have any official visits planned? What is the timetable for your decision?

"I don’t have any set up yet. I plan on making a decision after this season.”

- Which school do you talk to the most on Vanderbilt’s staff?

"Coach (Marc) Mattioli and Coach (Terrence) Brown."

- What did you like about the coaches’ personality in speaking with them?

"I like how good of teachers they were and I feel I could learn a lot from them."

- What other schools have you visited this spring and what stood out about them?

“I’ve visited a lot of schools, but when I went to Virginia and Memphis, I felt the family atmosphere.”

- What other schools besides Vanderbilt are showing you interest that you think are close to offering?

“Georgia Tech, Duke, and Stanford.”

- What colleges, if any, do you plan on camping at this summer?

“Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech.”

- What do the college coaches like about your skills and abilities?

“ They mainly like my length and that I’m a combo defensive back. I can play safety and corner.”

- Are most schools recruiting you as a cornerback, or do some like you at another position?

“Some like me at corner, some at safety. It just depends on the school.”

- What are some things you’re working on specifically to make yourself a better player?

“Changing directions, speed turns and man coverage.”