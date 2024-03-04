The Commodores still hover around the NCAA Tournament bubble, though.

It feels as if Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament case is as strong as ever after its 22nd win and 17-point defeat of Georgia on Sunday.

More on Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament hopes

Where they stand

ESPN's Charlie Creme and Megan Gauer at Her Hoops stats had Vanderbilt as the last team in the NCAA Tournament heading into Sunday while The Athletic also had the Commodores as one of the last four teams in the field.

Creme moved the Commodores up one spot after Sunday while The Athletic and Her Hoops' brackets have not been updated.

Sunday's win over Georgia helped, but it feels as if Vanderbilt is right on the bubble and still isn't in the clear if the committee evaluates them differently than others do and if a few bid stealers emerge.

Vanderbilt possesses a 22-8 record with a 9-7 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Commodores have a NET ranking of 56.

What Shea Ralph says

Vanderbilt's head coach seems to have some confidence in Vanderbilt's case.

"I feel great about where we're at," Ralph said in her podcast appearance with Vandysports on Monday morning. "I don't know that especially towards the end of the regular season we could've done any more than we did.

"I do know that the committee looks at how you finish your season so I feel like we finished really strong and we play in the best conference in the country. Hopefully that's part of the things that they talk about."

Ralph also referenced the past.

"I know there's been a lot of look back at history and the teams that have our record in conference and overall. I feel good about that but you just never really know."

Strengths of the rèsumè

Vanderbilt's case is pretty simple, it has 22 wins. It has a NET ranking that makes it capable of being in the field and it doesn't possess a loss outside of the top 85 in the NET.

The Commodores also have four wins over top 50 teams in the NET as well as a win over Fairfield, which is 25-1 with its only loss being its loss at Memorial Gymnasium.

The committee doesn't look into this as much as you'd think, but Vanderbilt also has the head-to-head advantage over all three SEC teams that are also on the bubble.

Vanderbilt also has the second most wins away from its home gym, which has to count for something.

Maybe the most telling stat in Vanderbilt's favor is that since 2000, every SEC team with over 20 total and eight or more SEC wins has made the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt has 22 total wins and nine SEC wins heading into the SEC Tournament in Greenville

It would make sense that Vanderbilt's rèsumè would be good enough, but it may not be that simple.

Where the rèsumè has holes

Vanderbilt's NET isn't as high as you'd think based off of looking at its record. In terms of the NET ranking, the Commodores are below every team in ESPN's last four byes and last four in as well as three of the four teams in the first four out.

Seven of the 11 teams in those categories are at least 10 spots higher.

Vanderbilt's NET only went up from 57 to 56 with its win over Georgia which makes any guarantees difficult.

Especially because it feels as if there still isn't a signature win on Vanderbilt's rèsumè.

What they need to do

Vanderbilt may already be in but it feels as if it could need one or two in Greenville to really seal the deal.

The rèsumè is good. Vanderbilt may be able to take it out of the committee's hands if it keeps taking care of business, though.

For now, its case is pretty strong but it doesn't have much margin for error.