Razorbacks Give Commodores Reality Check

Vanderbilt was outplayed by Arkansas in nearly every aspect of the game. The Commodores struggled shooting the ball, largely due to the Razorbacks' length, shooting just 38.3% from the field. Arkansas dominated the paint & rebounding battle, with 11 more rebounds than the Dores. Vanderbilt fell to Arkansas 90-77.

Vanderbilt's leading scorer Jason Edwards was 0-12 from the field with just 2 points, his second lowest scoring output of the season. AJ Hoggard led scoring for the Commodores with 16 points. Johnell Davis led the way for Arkansas with 21 points. Trevon Brazile scored 16 points, including some incredible highlight dunks.

The Vanderbilt Commodores came into this matchup riding high. With 3 straight wins over top 25 opponents - vs #24 Ole Miss, at #12 Texas A&M, and vs #14 Missouri. The Commodores had (pretty much) punched their ticket and officially moved off the bubble with their win over Missouri on Saturday - a projected 8 seed by most Bracketologists.

Arkansas came into this matchup coming off an unexpected loss to South Carolina, the worst team in the SEC, by 19 points. According to ESPN's Joe Lundardi, the Razorbacks are currently in the 'last four in' category. As the old saying goes, there's nothing more dangerous than a cornered animal.

Vanderbilt opened up the game shooting the ball well and controlling the pace of play, opening up a 29-20 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half. Arkansas's athleticism took over from there, closing out the half on a 23-8 run. Vanderbilt trailed at half 43-37. Johnell Davis led the Razorbacks with 15 points in the first half, Devin McGlockton scored 9 for the Commodores.

The second half was a replay of the final 8 minutes of the first half. Arkansas controlled the paint and looked like a team that was playing for their proverbial lives. Foul trouble didn't help the undersized Commodores, Chris Manon and Devin McGlockton both played with 4 fouls a majority of the 2nd half, with McGlockton eventually fouling out.

Vanderbilt was able to find some offense with Tyler Nickel and AJ Hoggard, cutting the lead to 72-63 with 7:35 remaining. The Commodores had two wide open threes on back to back possessions and failed to capitalize. Eventually Arkansas's DJ Wagner hit a 3 with 5:59 remaining to extend the Arkansas lead to 75-63, and the door of opportunity closed for a Commodore comeback. Arkansas closed out the game and beat Vanderbilt 90-77, moving the Commodores to 20-10 overall and 8-9 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt travels to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday to close out the 2024-25 regular season.