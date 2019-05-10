News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 21:19:34 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Fellows handles Missouri on Friday

Kjjylak6yx1phsoqstbt
Drake Fellows struck out 11 Tigers and picked up a win. (Joe Howell, Vanderbilt University)
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows threw seven strong innings, striking out 11 and allowing two runs, as Vanderbilt beat Missouri, 5-2 in Game 1 of a three-game series at Hawkins Fie...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}