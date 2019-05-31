NASHVILLE, Tenn.—It wasn’t his prettiest start, but Drake Fellows gave Vanderbilt all it needed in a complete-game, 8-2 win over Ohio State in the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field before a sellout crowd of 3,626.

The right-hander scattered seven hits, striking out nine while improving his record to 12-0.

First baseman Julian Infante homered, left fielder Stephen Scott doubled, tripled and scored twice while driving in a run and right fielder J.J. Bleday added two hits and an RBI for the Commodores (50-10).



"It's huge," Scott said. "We came into this tournament saying it was an Ohio State tournament and that's really the way we took it. We were going to try to take care of our business first with them, and then worry about anything that comes afterward, later."

Vandy gets Indiana State on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 Central. The Commodores will be the visiting team.

First baseman Conner Pohl homered for the Buckeyes, who’ll play McNeese State at noon Central on Saturday. OSU will be the visiting team.

Fellows wasn’t sharp for much of his start, consistently falling behind in counts. That included the third and fourth, when he didn’t allow a run. His pitch count stood at 65 after four innings.



But OSU was aggressive early in counts, and that worked to his advantage. He settled down to get a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, keeping his pitch count at 75 through that inning.

Then, he got through the sixth on seven pitches the seventh, on 10 and the eighth, on seven. He finished with 116 pitches.

"He did what he's done for such a long period of time. ... bend, but don't break," VU coach Tim Corbin said.

"Me and pitching coach [Scott Brown] had a conversation on the mound, and then when I came in [to the dugout] about what was going on," Fellows said. "I kind of fixed some things and then went out there, just a mid-game change and just went with it and got better. I was throwing a lot more strikes and locating a lot better."

The Commodores chased OSU starter and Big Ten All-Freshman right-hander Garrett Burhenn with one out and men on the corners in the fifth. Mitch Milheim got Burhenn out of that jam, plus his own bases-loaded jam in the sixth, without allowing a run before a seventh-inning Scott double gave VU a five-run lead and chasing the lefty.



Right fielder Dominic Canzone looped a 1-2 pitch to shallow left for a double to lead off the game. A Matt Carpenter bunt got him to third. Catcher Dillon Dingler grounded to Infante, which scored a run and became a single when no one covered the bag.

Vandy answered in the bottom of the inning.

Third baseman Austin Martin lined Burhenn’s first pitch up the middle for a line-drive single. Bleday bounced his third offering over the wall in right for a ground-rule double. Shortstop Ethan Paul hit one off the handle to first for a run and then center fielder Pat DeMarco’s two-out bloop to right-center gave VU the lead.

But Fellows grooved a pitch to Pohl that he jacked well over the bleachers in right to lead off the second.

Scott led off the bottom of that inning with a flare to left, where left fielder Brady Cherry dove and came up short. It rolled to the wall in the cut-out in left for a triple before second baseman Harrison Ray’s sacrifice fly got him home.

Infante then homered about six rows into the bleachers with two out, extending the lead to two.

Burhenn was his own enemy in the fourth, walking DeMarco and Scott to start the inning. A wild pitch scored one run, and another put runners in scoring position for DH Ty Duvall, whose grounder to the right side drove one in.

In the seventh, seeing Milheim the second time around, Scott lined a ball off the short, angled part of the wall in left, just missing a homer by inches but getting DeMarco (walk) in for a 7-2 lead.

By that time, Fellows was cruising. Afterwards, he was asked about the specifics of what changed.

"It was just some hand placements. I was just kind of getting low with my hands and keeping it above my chest, something that [Brownie] saw on film, but didn't want to tell me about because I was in the bullpen and doing good. In the game, I kind of struggled a little bit so we went back and talked about it, and I went out there and everything got sharper."