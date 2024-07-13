Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

First look at Vanderbilt in EA Sports College Football 25

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

As the days shrink until the release of EA Sports College Football 25, a look at Vanderbilt and the redesigned FirstBank Stadium has been unveiled.

The clip from User Lurk on YouTube contains a look at Vanderbilt’s new look offense and a completed rendering of its stadium.

Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill is featured in the clip making a long touchdown catch.

The Commodores are rated as an 81 overall with an 81 overall offense and 82 overall defense, based on early looks at the game.

The game is set to release on July 15th.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement