As the days shrink until the release of EA Sports College Football 25, a look at Vanderbilt and the redesigned FirstBank Stadium has been unveiled.
The clip from User Lurk on YouTube contains a look at Vanderbilt’s new look offense and a completed rendering of its stadium.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Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill is featured in the clip making a long touchdown catch.
The Commodores are rated as an 81 overall with an 81 overall offense and 82 overall defense, based on early looks at the game.
The game is set to release on July 15th.