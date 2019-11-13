Five key questions about Vanderbilt before the UK game
VandySports publisher Chris Lee answers five key questions about the Commodores heading into the Kentucky game, as asked by Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news