VandySports - Five-star Brandon Miller will take his time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- It hasn't been the summer that five-star Brandon Miller was looking for, but he's found a way to be productive. The 6-foot-7 wing at Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge who ranks No. 13 nationally in the class of 2022 has taken the time to get in the gym and really focus on his game while working out with another former five-star from his hometown.

“I’ve just been getting in the gym and getting my body right, getting my jumper right," Miller told Rivals.com. "It has been good for getting that muscle memory down. I work out with Darius Garland all the time and that helps.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Miller has been on campus at Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt. He discussed those programs and one who had a recent commit catch his eye.

Alabama: “My dad played football there. He hasn’t pushed me he’s just going to be there to help me decide when the time comes. They throw a lot of lobs in transition and I like getting up and down the floor for a lot of dunks.” Kentucky: “ They have not offered, they tell me how their program is ran and how they get kids to come and move on.” Louisville: “It was live. The atmosphere was up there. They had Louisville live with the dunk contest outside and like a big street party. I talk to them a lot.” Tennessee: “I have an offer from them and I talk to them a lot too. I see it on media that they got Kennedy Chandler, I like that, that’s cool.” Vanderbilt: “(Jerry Stackhouse) is a cool dude. He doesn’t really say much about basketball. It is all like jokes about how he is a good cook. He sings a lot.”

WHAT'S NEXT?