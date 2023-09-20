Here are five things to watch for in Vanderbilt's first conference matchup of 2023.

How does it respond to what happened in Las Vegas?

How much a team really believes in itself and its coaching staff is often hard to quantify. But after a gut-wrenching loss like Vanderbilt had on Saturday, its response may be a good quantifier.

Does Vanderbilt come out flat footed and get pushed around? Will it continue to beat itself in the same ways it has all season? Or will it come out and impress against its best opponent yet?

Saturday's level of intensity and performance will tell us plenty about what we need to know about where this program stands.

The return of Ray Davis

It's impossible to ignore the storylines involving Davis.

What makes that even more difficult is that Vanderbilt has struggled mightily at times in the run game and how it struggled to defend the run in its lone power-five matchup to this point.

Davis' return to the place he played last season as well as some comments that rubbed Vanderbilt fans the wrong way add another layer to this matchup.

For Davis, it will be a test of what ifs.

"The biggest thing I would say and many of them may watch this, it's not to knock at them, but we've always said the what ifs. What if this was live? What if this was a live scrimmage? What if I can tackle Ray? All that stuff," the former Vanderbilt back said. "After Saturday, we'll get to have that conversation and the best man wins. They'll fully have the opportunity to tackle me and talk all the smack that they want and I'll have the ability to do the same."

Can Vanderbilt limit its turnovers and mistakes?

Vanderbilt is talented enough to stay in this game, there's also a reason that it's a 14.5-point underdog, though. There's also a reason why it feels like that line could be easily covered by Kentucky.

Vanderbilt can't turn it over the way it has previously, it can't shoot itself in the foot like it has previously and it can't let mistakes stack like they have in previous weeks.

Small things done well has been the message all along from Lea, his team hasn't been able to embrace that identity, though.

What's the feel around FirstBank Stadium

It's just Vanderbilt's first SEC game, but in ways it feels like this program has already lost plenty of the buzz that it had just a few weeks ago.

It'll be worth noting whether Vanderbilt's stadium feels the same way. That goes beyond attendance, as well. It's also about what that attendance is composed of.

Is the crowd largely Kentucky based? Is it crowded in any sense? Or is it just dull and devoid of energy?

We'll get an idea of the level of buy in of Vanderbilt's fanbase on Saturday.

Can Vanderbilt’s offensive line hold up?

For Vanderbilt to have any chance at keeping pace with a Kentucky offense that's averaged over 35 points per game, it has to get something from its offensive line.

If not, a Kentucky defense that has 10 sacks through three games will make it pay.

How Vanderbilt handles the trenches will largely determine the outcome of this one and if its first four games were any indication, there should be some level of concern on both sides of the ball.



