There’s been plenty of them this off-season as Vanderbilt has come together for its summer session. Here’s five quick takes from the words that have come out of West End.

It’s hot inside the non-air conditioned Memorial Gymnasium this summer. Perhaps what’s more worth noting is its differences, though.

Optimism

It's still the honeymoon phase for Mark Byington as he finishes the first month of practice at Vanderbilt, but word has indicated that the first-year head coach's team has been receptive to him to this point and that he's liked what he's seen from them.

There's no sweet sixteen guarantee or declarations being made, but it feels as if Byington likes what he and his staff have built.

"I like the group. I really do," Byington says. "I think we’re versatile. I think we’re deep and I think every single player has had moments where they’ve even shown some things they can do that they haven’t done but then also I think the guys are blending together. I think that’s big.”

There's still plenty to be sorted out from now until November. Things seem to be trending positively, though.

Tyler Tanner is one of the stories of the summer

Tennessee's Mr. Basketball has taken well to the college level through a month of the summer. Enough to where he'll likely see the floor as a freshman in 2024-25.

Byington raves about his freshman guard every time he speaks of him.

It feels as if Tanner, Jaylen Carey, MJ Collins and JaQualon Roberts in particular have generated some positive buzz.

Vanderbilt's defense has stuck out to Mark Byington despite lack of emphasis

Byington often places an emphasis on his offensive philosophy and the way his group has adapted to that early in the summer. The way he brought up his group's defense unprompted is also singificant, though.

Perhaps Vanderbilt's development on that end has even surprised him.

"That’s been probably the thing that’s stuck out to me right now if you said ‘alright what sticks out about your team right now?’ We’ve spent very little time on defense, it’s mainly been skills and offense and just enough defense to kinda play against each other. We’ve got some guys who can really guard."

The first-year coach has noticed his older guys making strides on that end, in particular.

“Kijani Wright and A.J. Hoggard and MJ Collins and Grant Huffman can really guard," Byington says.

Jason Edwards touted as Vanderbilt's best shot creator

Vanderbilt's staff made a statement without saying anything when they landed Edwards, a statement that they were to be taken seriously.

“When we got him we just said ‘we got a guy who’s a legit scorer,’” Byington said. “He’s had big games against SEC teams. He’s gotta do it consistently all the time and he knows that but it’s not something that we’re guessing. We know he can do it.”

What Edwards has shown throughout the summer is proof of concept for Byington's staff.

"Jason, he really is dynamic," Byington says. "He’s probably the best on our team at creating his own shot. He’s extremely quick. He creates separation, with guys guarding him. He’s a guy I don’t think you have to run a play for that can be able to score. His quickness and his shooting ability have been really good."

The level is higher for Edwards than it ever has been, but it feels as if his scoring ability will translate.

Manon, Huffman, Edwards touted as leaders

Byington referred to his veterans as he was asked who his player leaders will be.

"“It’s been different guys and they talk a lot off the court and on the sidelines," Byington said. "Chris Manon’s got a great voice. Great energy. Great voice. Grant Huffman’s had some practices where I think he’s had a really good voice and been vocal and then even a guy like Jason Edwards has had his moments."

The first-year head coach acknowledges that those leaders may not neccessarily stay the same as Vanderbilt faces adversity throughout the season, though.

"The personality of the team I don’t even think will be developed until probably after we’ve went against a few opponents. You kinda start seeing some generalities and how we react to certain things, what they are like off the court, you see that right now."