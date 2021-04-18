Wewahitchka (Fla.) athlete Alex Williams was one of the prospects in attendance for Vanderbilt's spring game on Saturday.

The Commodores staff ended up extending an offer to the 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect shortly after the conclusion of the spring game.

The Florida native didn't hesitate, committing to Vanderbilt right away and becoming the sixth verbal pledge for the Commodores in their 2022 recruiting class.

He joins CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson, Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite, Rabun Gap (Ga.) defensive end Linus Zunk, Mt. Pisgah (Ga.) tight end Cole Spence, and Austin (Tex.) Regents quarterback Drew Dickey in this year's class.

Williams put up solid numbers on both sides of the ball during his junior season, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns while also recording over 70 tackles on defense.

The Commodores are recruiting Williams for the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.