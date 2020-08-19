Just five days after picking up an offer from Vanderbilt, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen became the latest commitment for the Commodores on Wednesday morning.

MORE ON HANSEN: Last season, Hansen starred at American Heritage School (Fla.) where he earned Palm Beach 5A, 1A first-team offensive honors by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas, home of current Vandy commit Tyson Russell, during the spring semester and will now showcase his skills on one of high school football's national powerhouses. St. Thomas Aquinas.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Toledo and UNLV.

He becomes the 14th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2021 recruiting and fourth offensive line pledge, joining Jake Ketschek, Gage Pitchford, and Delfin Castillo.