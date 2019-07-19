Fla. TE Diego LaMonica breaks down commitment to Vandy
Vanderbilt got their 13th commitment on Friday evening when Gulliver Prep (Fla.) tight end Diego Lamonica announced his commitment to the Commodores.
He explained why the Commodores were the right fit for him.
"Knowing that I'll be taken care of with all the good coaches and all the good people there and knowing that my parents like it up there too."
MORE: VANDY 2020 COMMITS | LAMONICA RECAPS VANDY OFFICIAL
The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Central Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Wake Forest, and others, after previously visiting Vanderbilt in March for the spring game and returning for an official visit the weekend of June 14th.
Tight ends coach Devin Fitzsimmons has been the Miami product's main recruiting contact throughout his recruiting process.
"I love how he's energetic all the time and he's the same every time I talk to him," LaMonica said of Fitzsimmons. "He says he likes how I attack the ball and can run good routes and block. He also says my best years of football are ahead of me."
LaMonica becomes Vanderbilt's 13th 2020 commitment and fourth verbal pledge from the state of Florida - joining St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) outside linebacker Griffin Lampton, IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Jordan Butler, and Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore.
All for you grandma ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AdvUaFdrYf— Diego🎈305🏈🏀 (@Diego_LaMonica) July 20, 2019