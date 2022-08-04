Flex TE/WR Kamrean Johnson is Vandy's latest commitment
Vandy scored another commitment from a key offensive weapon on Thursday evening in Theodore (Ala.) product Kamrean Johnson.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect camped at Vanderbilt in June, working out at both wide receiver and tight end. The Commodores like him as a hybrid tight end that can flex as an outside receiver.
"They told me they are adding a spot and I'll be a hybrid prototype," Johnson recently told VandySports.com. "I went to camp for tight end and ended up killing everybody, so they moved me to wide receiver and the same thing happened. They asked me to stay for a tour."
Johnson becomes the 13th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2023 class. He is the second tight end pledge, joining Brewer (Tex.) product Ka'Morreun Pimpton.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @Sam_Phalen
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com