Florida DB target looking to visit this spring
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ocoee (Fla.) cornerback Lovie Jenkins put together a big junior season and college programs are starting to take notice. Since the beginning of February, Jenkins has picked up power five offers fro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news