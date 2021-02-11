VandySports - Florida Gators baseball preview

Here's a look at the Florida Gators heading into the 2021 season.

2020 record/RPI: 16-1 (2) 2019 record/RPI: 59-12, 23-7 SEC (1) Coach: Kevin O'Sullivan (14th season at Florida, 547-256) Rank in preseason polls: No. 1 (Unanimous) Rank in conference forecasts: No. 1 (Unanimous) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (Lost in Lubbock Regional) Home field: Florida BallPark (First season) Left: 330, left center: 380 , center: 400 , right center: 380 , right: 330

2020 recap/2021 outlook

The Florida Gators took their lumps in 2019. A young roster struggled to play consistently and was ultimately bounced out of the Lubbock Regional unceremoniously. The team came back with a score to settle and rattled off 16-consecutive wins to start the season, including a road sweep of in-state rival Miami. Florida dropped its final game to Florida State 2-0 to finish the 2020 campaign with a 16-1 record. This year the Gators return every starter and key contributor outside of Austin Langworthy and Brady Smith. Florida was lucky to retain Friday and Saturday starters Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich, throw in Hunter Barco, and the entire weekend rotation returns in 2021.



Florida Lineup and key substitutions Position Player Bat/Throw 2020 stats (AVG/OBP/SLG) C Cal Greenfield R/R .233/.400/.333 1B Kris Armstrong R/S .250/.438/.368 2B Cory Acton R/L .192/.269/.364 3B Kirby McMullen R/R .278/.407/.458 SS Josh Rivera R/R .298/.439/.385 LF Jacob Young R/R .450/.514/.517 CF Jud Fabian L/R .294/.603/.407 RF Kendrick Calilao R/R .262/.357/.319 DH Nathan Hickey R/L .311/.622/.439 Reserve Jordan Butler L/L .333/.571/.370 Reserve Colby Halter (3B) L/R N/A Reserve Mac Guscette (C) R/R N/A

There's a lot to like here and there will be a lot of competition for two or three positions. Youn can use a sharpie to write down some guys like Jacob Young, Jud Fabian, and Josh Rivera into the lineup but there will be competition at both corner positions in the infield and at right field. Also, senior Cal Greenfield will have to fend off Nathan Hickey and Mac Guscette behind the plate, but he gets the nod to begin the season. Florida's hitters have lagged behind the pitching but this season it would appear the Gators have their deepest offense in years. Florida has power with Fabian and Kris Armstrong. The latter has been peppering the new scoreboard, which is approximately a 400-foot shot to reach. Fabian has developed into a true five-tool player and had six home runs in Florida's first 17 games last year. Hickey continues to hit the ball well and with power also. The defense is another strong suit for the Gators. Defense is a point of emphasis for the Gators under Kevin O'Sullivan. Last year Florida was tied for ninth in the nation in terms of errors per-game and the 2021 team will be strong defensively as well. The biggest changes in the lineup will come at catcher, first, and right field. There are some young players like Sterlin Thompson will challenge for a spot in the lineup. The freshman has been moved to the outfield in an attempt to get him more playing time. Kendrick Calilao has bounced around in his career, and while he can play first or a corner outfield position, is settling in at right field right now. Mac Guscette and Nathan Hickey will also be challenging Cal Greenfield behind the dish. Greenfield is the favorite catcher for his roommate and Friday night starter Tommy Mace, but it will come down to who is hitting the best.

Florida rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player Throws 2020 Stats (W/L, IP, ERA, K, BB Friday Tommy Mace RHP 3-0, 27.0, 1.67, 26K, 5 BB Saturday Jack Leftwich RHP 2-0, 21.2, 4.15, 23K, 8 BB Sunday Hunter Barco LHP 2-0, 19.1, 1.40, 26K, 6 BB Closer Ben Specht RHP 2-0, 12.0, 0.75, 16K, 4 BB Bullpen Christian Scott RHP 2-0, 15, 1.20, 16K, 6 BB Bullpen Nick Pogue RHP 1-1, 10.1, 5.23, 17K, 3 BB Bullpen Franco Aleman RHP N/A Bullpen Timmy Manning LHP N/A Bullpen Trey Van Der Weide LHP N/A Bullpen Tyler Nesbitt RHP 1-0, 11.7, 0.00, 17K , 3 BB Bullpen David Leuthje RHP 2-0, 8.2, 5.19, 9K, 4 BB Bullpen Brandon Sproat RHP 0-0, 6.0, 1.50, 8 K, 3 BB