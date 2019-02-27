NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt trailed from start to finish in a 71-55 loss to Florida at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Florida guard Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the field, leading UF to a fifth-straight win.

The Commodores extended their school record with a 16th consecutive loss. They’ve now 9-19 on the season, 0-15 in the Southeastern Conference.

Guard Saben Lee led Vandy with 15 points. Forwards Simi Shittu and Matt Moyer each added 10.

Vandy never got within single digits in the second half, and trailed by 21 late.

The Gators held Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith to six points on 2 of 10 shooting. He’d scored a game-high 26 when the teams met exactly two weeks ago.

“I thought we gave him a little less space. He obviously demands a lot of space. We didn’t have to talk a lot about him in the scouting report,” UF coach Mike White said, when asked about how the Gators handled the VU freshman.

UF sprinted to a 20-8 lead before the clock hit 12 minutes left. Vanderbilt had more turnovers (four) than field goals (three) in that stretch.