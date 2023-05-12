Florida jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Vanderbilt in the first four innings and coasted to 10-0, seven-inning win at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday evening.

Jac Calianone's one-out, two-RBI single in the seventh off JD Thompson ended the game.

Florida's Deric Fabian and BT Riopelle homered off Vanderbilt's Patrick Reilly, who allowed eight runs (all earned) in four innings. The Gators' 10 hits off Reilly included four doubles. Vandy's junior walked three and struck out five and needed 92 pitches before being lifted in favor of Sam Hliboki.

Gator right-hander Brandon Sproat, who touched 100 with his fastball and added a slider that sat around 91 and an 87-mile-an-hour change-up, threw six shutout innings during which he struck out five, walked three and allowed five hits. Vandy had men on in every inning against him, but had the leadoff man on just once.

Vanderbilt wasted 11 base runners by leaving 10 on base, though the Commodores failed to register an extra-base hit all day and got the leadoff man on just once.

Florida hits righties hard and it did so to Vanderbilt's Reilly.

Tyler Sheltnut doubled in the first and then Fabian homered to left for a 2-0 lead in the second. Cade Kurland doubled later in the inning and then came home on Wyatt Langford's single for a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Luke Heyman led off with a double and then Shelnut singled before Fabian drove them both home with a two-out single.

In the fourth, Kurland drove in two with a sacrifice fly and then Riopelle hit an opposite-field homer to left to make it 8-0.

Vandy left two on against Cade Fisher in a scoreless seventh, setting the Gators up for an early walk-off.

Home plate umpire Tyler Simpson had a tight zone, with Reilly and Sproat each walking two in the first but each stranded both.

Vandy had chances against Sproat early, leaving two on in each of the first and fourth and one on in each frame in between.

Reilly started in place of normal Friday night starter Carter Holton, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury but was in the dugout. Holton missed a start on April 6 at Missouri and has pitched with mixed effectiveness since.

Florida's star shortstop, Josh Rivera, did not start on Friday. Rivera was hurt last weekend sliding into a base at Texas A&M and was replaced by Fabian.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 5:30 Central while Sunday's start is slated for noon.