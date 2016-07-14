Football depth chart
Here's Vanderbilt's depth chart, as we project it, exiting 2019 spring practice. What's listed is opinion of VandySports staff only and isn't necessarily a reflection of the coaching staff's opinion. A handful of players listed are graduate transfers who haven't reported to campus yet, and with that, we've made judgments about where they may slot.
|Pos
|1st team
|2nd team
|3rd team
|
QB
|
Deuce Wallace, R-Jr.
|
Riley Neal-Gr.
|
Allan Walters, R-Fr.
|
RB
|
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, R-Sr.
|
Jamauri Wakefield, R-Jr.
|
Ja'Veon Marlow, R-Fr.
|
WR
|
Kalija Lipscomb, Sr.
|
Chris Pierce, Jr.
|
Mo Hasan, R-Jr.
|
WR
|
C.J. Bolar, So.
|
Shelton Justice-Mosley, Gr.
|
Donaven Tennyson, Sr.
|
WR
|
Cam Johnson, R-Fr.
|
Amir Abdur-Rahman, So.
|
James Bostic, R-So.
|
TE
|
Jared Pinkney, R-Sr.
|
Ben Bresnahan, R-Fr.
|
Gavin Schoenwald, R-Fr.
|
LT
|
Devin Cochran, R-Jr.
|
Jonathan Stewart, R-So.
|
|
LG
|
Saige Young, Sr.
|
Rowan Godwin, Gr.
|
Jonah Buchanan, R-So.
|
C
|
Grant Miller, R-So.
|
Dan Dawkins, R-Fr.
|
|
RG
|
Sean McMoore, R-Jr.
|
Cole Clemens, Jr.
|
Michael Warden, So.
|
RT
|
Cole Clemens, Jr.
|
Bryce Bailey, R-So.
|
Tyler Steen, So.
|Pos.
|1st team
|2nd team
|3rd team
|
DL
|
Dayo Odeyingbo, Jr.
|
Rutger Reitmaier, R-So.
|
Brandon Maddox, R-So.
|
DL
|
Drew Birchmaier, R-Jr..
|
Eddie Zinn-Turner, Gr.
|
Josiah Sa'o, R-Jr.
|
DL
|
Cameron Tidd, R-Jr.
|
Daevion Davis, Fr.
|
Stone Edwards, R-So.
|
OLB
|
Kenny Hebert, R-Jr.
|
Elijah McAllister, R-Fr.
|
Lashaun Paulino-Bell, Jr.
|
ILB
|
Dimitri Moore, R-So.
|
Brayden DeVault-Smith, R-So.
|
Feleti Afemui, R-So.
|
ILB
|
Alston Orji, So.
|
Salua Masina, R-Fr.
|
Colin Anderson, R-So.
|
OLB
|
Caleb Peart, R-Sr.
|
Andre Mintze, R-Jr.
|
Michael Owusu, R-So.
|
CB
|
Dontye Carriere-Williams, R-Jr.
|
Elijah Hamilton, R-Jr.
|
B.J. Anderson, R-Fr.
|
CB
|
Randall Haynie, R-So.
|
Allan George, R-So.
|
Dashaun Jerkins, R-Fr.
|
SS
|
Frank Coppet, R-Jr.
|
Max Worship, So.
|
Austin Quillen, R-Jr.
|
FS
|
Tae Daley, Jr.
|
Gil Barksdale, Sr.
|
Brendon Harris, R--Fr.
|Pos.
|1st team
|2nd team
|
PK
|
Ryley Guay, Sr.
|
Javan Rice, R-Fr.
|
P
|
Jared Wheatley, Fr.
|
Harrison Smith, So.
|
KOR
|
Jamauri Wakefield, R-So.
|
Ja'Veon Marlow, R-Fr.
|
PR
|
Justice Shelton-Mosley, Gr.
|
Cam Johnson, R-Fr.
|
SN
|
Zach Drevno, So.
|
Kyle White, So.
|
H
|
Harrison Smith, So.
|