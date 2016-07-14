Ticker
Here's Vanderbilt's depth chart, as we project it, exiting 2019 spring practice. What's listed is opinion of VandySports staff only and isn't necessarily a reflection of the coaching staff's opinion. A handful of players listed are graduate transfers who haven't reported to campus yet, and with that, we've made judgments about where they may slot.

2019 offense
Pos 1st team 2nd team 3rd team

QB

Deuce Wallace, R-Jr.

Riley Neal-Gr.

Allan Walters, R-Fr.

RB

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, R-Sr.

Jamauri Wakefield, R-Jr.

Ja'Veon Marlow, R-Fr.

WR

Kalija Lipscomb, Sr.

Chris Pierce, Jr.

Mo Hasan, R-Jr.

WR

C.J. Bolar, So.

Shelton Justice-Mosley, Gr.

Donaven Tennyson, Sr.

WR

Cam Johnson, R-Fr.

Amir Abdur-Rahman, So.

James Bostic, R-So.

TE

Jared Pinkney, R-Sr.

Ben Bresnahan, R-Fr.

Gavin Schoenwald, R-Fr.

LT

Devin Cochran, R-Jr.

Jonathan Stewart, R-So.


LG

Saige Young, Sr.

Rowan Godwin, Gr.

Jonah Buchanan, R-So.

C

Grant Miller, R-So.

Dan Dawkins, R-Fr.


RG

Sean McMoore, R-Jr.

Cole Clemens, Jr.

Michael Warden, So.

RT

Cole Clemens, Jr.

Bryce Bailey, R-So.

Tyler Steen, So.
Italics indicates a player who's hurt or has recently missed practice or game time.
2019 defense
Pos. 1st team  2nd team 3rd team

DL

Dayo Odeyingbo, Jr.

Rutger Reitmaier, R-So.

Brandon Maddox, R-So.

DL

Drew Birchmaier, R-Jr..

Eddie Zinn-Turner, Gr.

Josiah Sa'o, R-Jr.

DL

Cameron Tidd, R-Jr.

Daevion Davis, Fr.

Stone Edwards, R-So.

OLB

Kenny Hebert, R-Jr.

Elijah McAllister, R-Fr.

Lashaun Paulino-Bell, Jr.

ILB

Dimitri Moore, R-So.

Brayden DeVault-Smith, R-So.

Feleti Afemui, R-So.

ILB

Alston Orji, So.

Salua Masina, R-Fr.

Colin Anderson, R-So.

OLB

Caleb Peart, R-Sr.

Andre Mintze, R-Jr.

Michael Owusu, R-So.

CB

Dontye Carriere-Williams, R-Jr.

Elijah Hamilton, R-Jr.

B.J. Anderson, R-Fr.

CB

Randall Haynie, R-So.

Allan George, R-So.

Dashaun Jerkins, R-Fr.

SS

Frank Coppet, R-Jr.

Max Worship, So.

Austin Quillen, R-Jr.

FS

Tae Daley, Jr.

Gil Barksdale, Sr.

Brendon Harris, R--Fr.
Italics indicates a player who's hurt or has recently missed practice or game time.
2019 special teams
Pos. 1st team 2nd team

PK

Ryley Guay, Sr.

Javan Rice, R-Fr.

P

Jared Wheatley, Fr.

Harrison Smith, So.

KOR

Jamauri Wakefield, R-So.

Ja'Veon Marlow, R-Fr.

PR

Justice Shelton-Mosley, Gr.

Cam Johnson, R-Fr.

SN

Zach Drevno, So.

Kyle White, So.

H

Harrison Smith, So.


Italics indicates a player who's hurt or has recently missed practice or game time.
