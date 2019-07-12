What are Vanderbilt's strongest positions going into the 2019 season? We measure each position in terms of depth, experience, and talent.

8. SECONDARY

Three significant starters are gone from the secondary in JoeJuan Williams, Donovan Sheffield, and Ladarius Wiley along with key reserves in Alim Muhammad and Zaire Jones. The hope is transfers Dontye Carriere-Williams and Cameron Watkins will be leading candidates to make immediate impacts at corner with Tae Daley and Frank Coppet providing some pop at the safety positions. Sophomores Randall Haynie and Allan George add depth, as might a number of redshirts from the talented 2019 class. VU has a number of players with some talent, but there are no proven stars in the group.

7. OFFENSIVE LINE

Replacing three starters in Justin Skule, Bruno Reagan, and Egidio DellaRipa won't be an easy task. However, Vandy returns experience with Devin Cochran, Cole Clemens, Saige Young, Grant Miller, Sean McMoore, and Bryce Bailey. South Alabama graduate transfer Rowan Godwin will likely be in the mix for a potential starting spot at guard. Tyler Steen also transitions over from the defensive line to provide some added depth and game experience; Steen came to VU as an offensive lineman and spent spring at right tackle.

6. QUARTERBACK

Kyle Shurmur was the undeniable leader of the offense the past three-plus seasons, guiding the Commodores to two bowl games and breaking the school record for passing yards and touchdowns. So, new offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski has his work cut out for him. The return of Deuce Wallace and the addition of Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal (who has 23 career starts) in the spring will hopefully soften the blow of Shurmur's loss. Both will add another level of athleticism to the quarterback position.

5. DEFENSIVE LINE

The Commodores lose one starter in Dare Odeyingbo and a significant role player in Louis Vecchio, but Dayo Odeyingbo, Drew Birchmeier, and Cameron Tidd all return with significant starting experience. Vanderbilt added instant impact players in JUCO product Brandon Maddox and Marist grad transfer Eddie Zinn-Turner to go along with seasoned guys like Josiah Sa'o and Stone Edwards. But it's several wild cards that should determine the group's altitude. Rutger Reitmaier and Daevion Davis are two of the more talented linemen VU has signed in the Rivals era. Reitmaier is in his second spring with VU after transferring from Oregon, and Davis graduated high school early and then reported to VU for spring ball. Then, VU has added transfers Malik Langham (Florida) and Derek Green (never enrolled at Oklahoma after signing there in the spring). However, it's unclear whether the NCAA will grant either eligibility for the fall. Lorenza Sergers will also have his first shot at playing time after a redshirt season.

4. LINEBACKERS

Two significant starters are gone from last year's in Jordan Griffin and Josh Smith, but a good chunk of experience returns including Dimitri Moore, who emerged as a force in the middle earning All-SEC Freshman honors last year with 84 tackles. Brayden Devault-Smith, Alston Orji, Andre Mintz, Collin Anderson, and Feleti Afemui will join Moore to solidify the middle. Kenny Hebert and Caleb Peart are likely suitors on the outside with Michael Owusu, Elijah McAllister, and incoming JUCO transfer LaShawn Paulino-Bell also in the mix. It's an intriguing group that could have both depth and star power, one with the potential to be a good group at season's end.

3. TIGHT END

Jared Pinkney is coming off a season where he tallied 50 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns and is a consensus first or second-team All-SEC selection heading into this season, and an All-American in some circles, too. Depth and experience behind Pinkney is a bit of question mark. Braden Kopp is the only other tight end that returns with experience, seeing seven games of action last year, serving the role of a blocking tight end. Walk-on Cody Markel had some significant snaps in 2018, and though mostly used as a blocker, he caught a touchdown pass against Tennessee. However, Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald are expected to play key backup roles this year. Both are talented players, and Bresnahan probably would have played as a true freshman last season if healthy.

2. RUNNING BACK

All eyes will be on reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who burst onto the scene last year rushing for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vaughn has earned preseason All-American mention as well. Khari Blasingame is gone, but Jamauri Wakefield played in all 13 games last year and averaged 4.5 yards per carry and will be a proven and capable backup. Ja'Veon Marlow played in four games last year as a true freshman and while he didn't touch the ball much, he averaged 9.2 yards per carry when he did. Marlow has explosive athleticism and has also lined up in the slot.

1. WIDE RECEIVER