Neal announced his intention to transfer from Ball State back on November 26th and was on Vanderbilt's campus for a visit a couple of weeks ago. He also took an official visit to Louisville this past weekend.

Vanderbilt dipped into the graduate transfer market and picked up a significant commitment on Monday in former Ball State quarterback Riley Neal , VandySports.com confirmed on Monday night.

An experienced veteran, Neal took over as the Cardinals' starting quarterback during the fourth game of his freshman season. He started 11 games as a sophomore and the first three games of his junior year before suffering a season ending tibial plateau fracture.



After redshirting, Neal returned this past season, playing in nine games and throwing for 1,917 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also set career highs in passing yards (402) and touchdowns (four) against Kent State on September 29th. Neal also rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns.

During his career at Ball State, Neal passed for 7,393 yards (third all-time at Ball State) with 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions to go along with 1,373 rushing and 15 touchdowns.

Neal is expected to enroll for the spring semester and will have one-year of eligibility remaining.