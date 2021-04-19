As a freshman, Frank averaged 1.9 points and 0.9 rebounds per game for the Horned Frogs this past season. He scored a season-high eight points and four rebounds in TCU's win over Iowa State back on February 9th.

Vanderbilt added their third transfer addition to the roster on Monday as former TCU forward Terren Frank announced his commitment to Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores on his Instagram page.

Frank is no stranger to Vanderbilt and head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the former three-star prospect took an official visit to West End back in high school before ultimately picking TCU.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound talent also very familiar with Vanderbilt point guard Scotty Pippen, Jr. as well, having played alongside the Commodores All-SEC performer at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School.

Terren also has a family history of basketball success as his father, Tellis, was one the top players for Western Kentucky in the 80's and was drafted 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1987 NBA Draft.

Frank joins a solid incoming transfer list for Vanderbilt that includes Dayton guard Rodney Chatman and Minnesota center Liam Robbins.

All eyes are now on the aforementioned Pippen, Jr., who declared for the NBA Draft back on April 10th, but is retaining his college eligibility.

If Pippen, Jr. returns, the Commodores' roster is set for next season. If he pushes forward with his NBA dream, Vanderbilt will have a big roster spot to fill.