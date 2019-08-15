NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four Vanderbilt standouts have been named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team, as voted upon by the league’s coaches.

Kalija Lipscomb, the SEC’s active career leader in several receiving categories, earned first team All-SEC recognition while two other Commodore offensive student-athletes -- tight end Jared Pinkney and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn -- were listed as second team All-SEC recipients. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was named to the third team All-SEC defensive line.

Lipscomb, a product of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, is a preseason candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver enters. He enters the season among Vanderbilt’s all-time leaders with 151 receptions, 1,845 receiving yards and 19 touchdown catches.

Lipscomb, who posted a SEC-high 87 receptions in 2018, needs six touchdown catches to break Jordan Matthews’ school record.

Pinkney, from Norcross, Georgia, and Vaughn, from Nashville, also have received numerous preseason accolades. Pinkney has been listed as a candidate for the Biletnikoff, John Mackey and Walter Camp awards, while Vaughn has been mentioned for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards.

Pinkney has amassed 94 catches, 1,327 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches, and been named to preseason All-America teams by The Sporting News and Phil Steele.

In 2018, Pinkney posted 50 catches, 774 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Pinkney’s receiving yardage total tops all returning tight ends nationally.

Vaughn, an explosive senior from Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn High School, rushed for 1,244 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last year, averaging an amazing 7.9 yards per attempt. Vaughn’s 2018 rushing total is the most by any returning SEC back.Vaughn also capped off the 2018 campaign in sensational fashion, producing one of the best individual performances in team history at the Texas Bowl. Vaughn rushed for 243 yards, the second highest single-game total ever by a Commodore, and two touchdowns on just 13 carries against Baylor. As a 10-game starter in 2018, Odeyingbo, a junior from Irving, Texas, posted several career highs, including 28 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

The Commodores open the year hosting SEC opponent Georgia (Aug. 31) in Vanderbilt Stadium. Kickoff for the opener is at 6:30 p.m.Besides Georgia, Vanderbilt’s home schedule includes LSU (Sept. 21), Northern Illinois (Sept. 28), UNLV on (Oct. 12), Missouri (Oct. 19), Kentucky (Nov. 16) and East Tennessee State (Nov. 23).

Season tickets for the 2019 are available at the same rates as a year ago. Season-ticket packages for the Commodores’ seven-game home schedule starts at only $308 for premium sideline seats and $178 for reserve end zone sections of Vanderbilt Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at vucommodores.com.