Four-star Justin Brown discusses a few programs sticking out early

Four-star receiver Justin Brown picked up his first offer last fall during his junior season, in fact he picked up three offers in one day back in October to get his recruitment jump started. Now the wide receiver out of Murfreesboro has over 20 offers to his name and his recruitment doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Talking with Brown recently though, out of the 20 plus offers, five schools are currently sticking out for him as he looks to start taking spring visits. According to Brown, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, and Vanderbilt are sticking out early in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

When asked to why those five, Brown had these remarks to share about each… Tennessee: “I like the atmosphere at UT and when I went to go visit (recently visited on March 5), they showed love towards me and my family. All the coaches were all straight up with me too. Tennessee offense is definitely WR friendly, and they are definitely top on my list.” Ole Miss: “I talk to Coach Nix the WR coach and Lane Kiffin a lot, I like the offense they run, and I can’t wait to go visit on March 26th. Mississippi State: "I talk to Coach Mele, the special team’s coordinator a lot and I plan on visiting soon. I also really like the offense they run too." Penn State: “Ever since they offered me, they have treated me like family. All their coaches stay in good contact with me and I’m really trying to get up there. They are a top priority in my recruitment.” Vanderbilt: “They are super close to home and all the coaches show me love. They are always texting me and checking up on me. Vanderbilt was my first junior day visit and it was definitely a great experience.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Even though it’s these five that are currently sticking out, Brown was clear it’s still early and he is open to other schools still. “I feel like my recruitment got started a little later and I plan on doing official visits during my football season and probably commit after the season. There are still a lot of schools that are recruiting me right now and I haven’t really sat down and started to narrow down my list, so I’m open to anything.”

