Four-star quarterback AJ Swann commits to Vanderbilt

Cherokee (Ga.) quarterback AJ Swann backed off his Maryland commitment on November 30th. Five days later, the four-star prospect is now a part of Vanderbilt's 2022 class after announcing his verbal pledge on social media.

The Commodores offered Swann back on February 15th, however, he committed to Maryland shortly after on March 1st over a final list that also included Colorado, South Florida, Virginia Tech, and Tulane.

Vanderbilt landed a quarterback commit from Regents (Tex.) product Drew Dickey on April 5th, but also wanted to add a second signal-caller in the 2022 class.

The Commodores struck out in their pursuit of Pinson Valley (Ga.) quarterback Zach Pyron (Georgia Tech) and Luther Richesson (Cincinnati), the local Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) signal-caller.

However, Swann was someone the coaching staff remained in contact with throughout the summer and fall. The 6-foot-2, 204 prospect visited Vanderbilt for two games, UConn and Kentucky, during the fall.

When Swann backed off from his pledge to the Terrapins, the Commodores were the clear-cut favorite to land him.

During his senior season, Swann threw for 1,856 yards (62%) with 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions for a Cherokee team that finished 5-6 on the season.

Swann also participated in the Elite 11 Finals over the summer at Manhattan Beach, California - Rivals.com analysts Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman were on-site and had this to say about Swann's performance.

"Swann is who he is: A very capable quarterback who isn’t going to blow anyone away with his athleticism but who’s an ultra-competitor that can put the ball on the money. In this setting, there are guys who flash more but Swann does what’s expected of a quarterback – he throws the ball on time, to the right spot and does not make many bad throws ever. Mistakes are at a minimum when he’s on the field."

Swann becomes the 19th commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class. He intends to be an early enrollee.