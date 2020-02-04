Back in November when the early signing period started, it appeared that four-star center Dylan Cardwell was closing in on a decision. Since then, the Georgia native’s recruitment has been mostly quiet. Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Vanderbilt remain in the mix with Cardwell as his senior season comes to a close. He took an official visit to each school before the early signing period and returned to Georgia for an unofficial visit for a game earlier this season. The biggest reason for a delay has been Cardwell's fight for eligibility to play as a senior in Georgia. The State's athletic association has refused to allow him to play since transferring to Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern from Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill and it's looking like he'll not get to play at all during his senior season.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Cardwell shared what stands out most about each of the schools involved in his recruitment. Georgia: “I like everything with them. Coach [Tom] Crean’s drive is really inspiring. I like how dedicated he is to the game.” Miami: “They are really driven there. They are young, but they fight for Coach [Jim] Larranaga. I like the weather down there too. It was fun.” Tennessee: “I really liked how connected they are there and how they have a winning culture. Whether it is a starter or a backup, they carry themselves well.” Vanderbilt: “[Jerry] Stackhouse is very knowledgeable. That’s one thing I think is really important. I love the staff around him too and all the player development they are trying to do.”

RIVALS' REACTION