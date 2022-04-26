Four-star WR Justin Brown a frequent visitor to Vanderbilt
Blackman (Tenn.) wide receiver Justin Brown burst on the recruiting scene last fall when he began picking up his first power five offers. Now, the four-star has over 20 offers on his resume and ple...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news