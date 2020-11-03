For Skinner, he felt at home right away when Vanderbilt got involved.

The 6-foot-1, 180-prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores in early September and chose Vandy over the likes of Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Minnesota, Purdue, Maryland, and others.

Just days after losing a top-tier offensive weapon in Jack Bech to LSU, Vanderbilt reloads and lands a commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Quincy Skinner .

“They came out of nowhere recruiting me and they were talking to me and they made me feel like I was already a part of the family since the first conversation,” Skinner told Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney recently.

“I feel like I could go to Nashville and start a culture really. Just do something that hasn’t been done. A lot of Florida receivers don’t tend to go to Vanderbilt, you don’t really hear about that but I could go there and start a culture and start something new.”

Skinner becomes the 16th overall commitment for the Commodores and the second wide receiver in the 2021 class, joining Marshall (Mich.) product Ezra McAllister.

He also joins fellow St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) teammates Tyson Russell and Gunnar Hansen in the Commodores recruiting class as well.