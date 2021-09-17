Game Day Central: Stanford at Vanderbilt
The Commodores are coming off a dramatic 24-21 win over Colorado State to notch their first victory of the season and the Clark Lea era. A battle of academia ensues on West End Saturday night as the Stanford Cardinal clash with the Vanderbilt
Date/Time: Sept. 18th at 7 p.m.
Site: Vanderbilt Stadium
Series Overall: First ever meeting
Television: ESPNU
Radio: Nashville WQZQ 830 AM, 93.3 FM; Chattanooga WALV 105.1 FM; Lewisburg WJJM 1490 AM, 94.3 FM; Memphis WMPS 1210 AM, 103.1 FM, SiriusXM 192, SiriusXM online 963
Last Week:
Stanford - After a disappointing 24-7 to Kansas State to open the season, the Cardinal bounced back in a big way last, man-handling the No. 14 USC Trojans 42-28 on the road. Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee broke out in his first collegiate start, passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns while running back Nathaniel Peat had a career-high 115 yards rushing and a score. Stanford was outgained offensively, 408 to 375, but were able to hold USC receiver Drake London in check and come up with a key interception of Kedon Slovis that eventually led to a score.
Vanderbilt - For the first quarter and a half against Colorado State, it appeared the nightmare of week one's 23-3 loss to East Tennessee State was morphing into chapter two of a Stephen King novel. However, down 14-0, Vanderbilt started showing life towards the end of the first half. Ken Seals led the Commodores going 27-of-42 for two touchdowns and also rushing for a score. Kicker Joseph Bulovas nailed a 38-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining that would give the Commodores their first win of the season and Clark Lea his first victory as a head coach.
|Vanderbilt
|Stanford
|
13.5
|
Points/Game
|
24.5
|
331.5
|
Total Offense
|
304
|
94.5
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
90.5
|
237
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
214
|
44
|
First Downs
|
32
|
4.3
|
Yards/Play
|
5.8
|
4
|
Turnovers
|
2
|Vanderbilt
|Stanford
|
22
|
Points/Game
|
26
|
379.5
|
Total Offense/Game
|
376
|
193
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
192.5
|
186.5
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
183.5
|
33
|
First Downs
|
39
|
5.8
|
Yards/Play
|
6.3
|
1
|
Turnovers
|
2
Staff Predictions:
Sean Williams: 35-20 Stanford
Chris Lee: 31-13 Stanford
*****
