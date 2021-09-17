 Vanderbilt Commodores Football: Game Day Central - Stanford at Vanderbilt
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-17 23:19:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day Central: Stanford at Vanderbilt

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

The Commodores are coming off a dramatic 24-21 win over Colorado State to notch their first victory of the season and the Clark Lea era. A battle of academia ensues on West End Saturday night as the Stanford Cardinal clash with the Vanderbilt

Date/Time: Sept. 18th at 7 p.m.

Site: Vanderbilt Stadium

Series Overall: First ever meeting

Television: ESPNU

Radio: Nashville WQZQ 830 AM, 93.3 FM; Chattanooga WALV 105.1 FM; Lewisburg WJJM 1490 AM, 94.3 FM; Memphis WMPS 1210 AM, 103.1 FM, SiriusXM 192, SiriusXM online 963

Vanderbilt is looking to secure a big win against Stanford on Saturday night (Photo: Brent Carden)

Last Week:

Stanford - After a disappointing 24-7 to Kansas State to open the season, the Cardinal bounced back in a big way last, man-handling the No. 14 USC Trojans 42-28 on the road. Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee broke out in his first collegiate start, passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns while running back Nathaniel Peat had a career-high 115 yards rushing and a score. Stanford was outgained offensively, 408 to 375, but were able to hold USC receiver Drake London in check and come up with a key interception of Kedon Slovis that eventually led to a score.

Vanderbilt - For the first quarter and a half against Colorado State, it appeared the nightmare of week one's 23-3 loss to East Tennessee State was morphing into chapter two of a Stephen King novel. However, down 14-0, Vanderbilt started showing life towards the end of the first half. Ken Seals led the Commodores going 27-of-42 for two touchdowns and also rushing for a score. Kicker Joseph Bulovas nailed a 38-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining that would give the Commodores their first win of the season and Clark Lea his first victory as a head coach.

2020 Offensive Stats
Vanderbilt Stanford

13.5

Points/Game

24.5

331.5

Total Offense

304

94.5

Rushing Yards/Game

90.5

237

Passing Yards/Game

214

44

First Downs

32

4.3

Yards/Play

5.8

4

Turnovers

2
2020 Defensive Stats
Vanderbilt Stanford

22

Points/Game

26

379.5

Total Offense/Game

376

193

Rushing Yards/Game

192.5

186.5

Passing Yards/Game

183.5

33

First Downs

39

5.8

Yards/Play

6.3

1

Turnovers

2

Links:

STARTERS AS RECRUITS: STANFORD VS. VANDERBILT

3-2-1, POST COLORADO STATE

PODCAST: LOOKING BACK TO COLORADO STATE WIN, AHEAD TO STANFORD

PFF TAKEAWAYS FROM COLORADO STATE WIN

NOTES FROM DAVID SHAW'S PRESS CONFERENCE

CLARK LEA'S TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE

PODCAST: KEN SEALS HOUR

VIDEO: TAKEAWAYS FROM TUESDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE & DEPTH CHART

BRUNO REAGAN'S THOUGHTS ON THE COLORADO STATE WIN

Staff Predictions:

Sean Williams: 35-20 Stanford

Chris Lee: 31-13 Stanford

*****

