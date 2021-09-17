Game Day Central: Stanford at Vanderbilt

The Commodores are coming off a dramatic 24-21 win over Colorado State to notch their first victory of the season and the Clark Lea era. A battle of academia ensues on West End Saturday night as the Stanford Cardinal clash with the Vanderbilt

Stanford - After a disappointing 24-7 to Kansas State to open the season, the Cardinal bounced back in a big way last, man-handling the No. 14 USC Trojans 42-28 on the road. Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee broke out in his first collegiate start, passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns while running back Nathaniel Peat had a career-high 115 yards rushing and a score. Stanford was outgained offensively, 408 to 375, but were able to hold USC receiver Drake London in check and come up with a key interception of Kedon Slovis that eventually led to a score.

Vanderbilt - For the first quarter and a half against Colorado State, it appeared the nightmare of week one's 23-3 loss to East Tennessee State was morphing into chapter two of a Stephen King novel. However, down 14-0, Vanderbilt started showing life towards the end of the first half. Ken Seals led the Commodores going 27-of-42 for two touchdowns and also rushing for a score. Kicker Joseph Bulovas nailed a 38-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining that would give the Commodores their first win of the season and Clark Lea his first victory as a head coach.