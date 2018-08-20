Jamal Richardson is a trainer to the stars. His clientele includes professionals such as Draymond Green of the World Champion Golden State Warriors, Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, Nashville's Robert Covington of the Philadelphia 76'ers, as well as Scottie Hopson, Brandon Wright, and ex-Vanderbilt Commodore, Damian Jones.

But the player he is linked to the hip with, and has spent the most time with, is Darius Garland. Vanderbilt's freshman point guard started working with Richardson early in his high school career at Brentwood Academy.

Tens of thousands of hours together helped mode Garland into a high school All-American and a projected NBA lottery pick.

Many Commodore fans have been sent into a frenzy the past few days when an open gym pick up game at Vanderbilt was released on YouTube. The game featured Covington, Jones, and other excellent players. But Garland dominated the show. His performance has boosters salivating over what could be for the 2018-19 season.

I watched the film, and it took all of two seconds for my jaw to drop when I saw Garland's new and improved frame. From there, his play was just icing on the cake.

Richardson knows Garland better than anyone. We spoke with him late Sunday night, and as always, he kindly critiqued how his protégé has improved from the time last year's season concluded until now.

VS: Jamal, the first thing I noticed in the open gym video is that any negative talk about not being big enough for the college game is now irrelevant. I couldn't believe how much bigger he has gotten.

JR: "The weight room has been his best friend. One of his main focuses the past few months has been on his body. That incorporates a lot of things: eating right, weights, stretching, and a lot more. All of those things go into a progression.

"Darius has put on the weight at a perfect time and a good rate. Sometimes guys put on too much weight and their body can't carry it. They get too heavy. His body can handle it. When we play, I can tell the difference. We were playing with pros and college players who are men and have mature bodies. He took a lot of bumps from those guys and handled it well.

"He weighs around 180 pounds right now. He was around 170 at the end of last year's high school season. It's been a good consistent progression for him for the last year or two. I would say the perfect playing weight in the future for him will be around 185 to 190."

VS: We discussed his body, now how has his game evolved since the high school season concluded?

JR: "Darius has gotten stronger, more athletic, a lot quicker, and faster. He's just more athletic all the way around. His poise and the pace that he plays at has also improved. He was already good, but playing with better players like he is now has just made him that much better. When we were playing on the video, there were a lot of pros on the floor. Darius was the best player there.

"Even before that, he played in the Nashville Pro-Am, and the same guys were there. He had either 34 or 38 points in the Championship Game. He dominated. We've worked a lot on understanding angles and pace, and I can tell he has learned that and his game is benefiting."

VS: I noticed in the video that he was just constantly probing the defense. It was like he knew where all ten players were at on the floor and he could control what everyone did.

JR: "There were so many highlight plays that he made that a 24 minute video clip didn't do it justice. Now his game has progressed to the level that he understands when to attack and when to be patient. His game is now at an all-time level. The great thing is that he is only going to get better."

VS: I feel that he is a pass first point guard who can score 20 any night. No matter how many points he scores, he wants to pass the ball. Describe how good of a passer he is to us.

JR: "There was one play he made the night the video was shot. I don't know how he made the pass or how it got through. He was on the wing and made a no look pass to Robert Covington cutting down the middle of the lane. He threaded the needle through about three of four guys.

"His passing is underrated. At Vanderbilt he is going to have shooters spread out around him, and bigs are going to be rolling off the ball screen. That opens up the floor even more. He is going to be two or three steps ahead of everybody else out there."

VS: The ball screen is the biggest part of the game now for a point guard. Tell us how he maneuvers with that.

JR: "Darius is such a dangerous scoring threat. First, he understands and observes the angles of a ball screen. Many guards rush, but he understands the timing. He doesn't get in a hurry, and he probes the defense. He also creates space off of it. It also doesn't matter how he is guarded. When I played against him, I tried to ice the ball screen, but he had the perfect counter.

"Darius holds the defense hostage. If you go under the screen he will hit the 3. If you go over it he will get to the rim. If you switch he has a mismatch. Pick your own poison when you guard him. He watches a lot of Kyree Irving, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell."



VS: Tell us now how good of a scorer he is.

JR: "He can score on all three levels. At the size and frame he has now, people will be surprised how he can finish at the rim over posts. Now, he can take contact at the rim and still make the shot. He is also elusive around the goal and can finish a number of ways.

"I've been harping on him about his mid-range game. His go-to move is the floater. He has spent a lot of time concentrating and working on that part of his game.



"He has also extended his range on his outside shot. He gets hot, but he isn't streaky. When he shoots the outside shot, you feel like it is going in. I think taking all parts of his game into consideration, he is poised to be the best point guard in the country. I also think he and Saben Lee can be the best backcourt. They complement each other so well."

VS: How do you feel he will do at Vanderbilt as a freshman being asked to lead the team? Will his leadership skills be as good as his basketball skills?

JR: "That is an area where he has made the biggest strides, being able to run a team. When we are playing he has pros on his team and he is telling them where to go and getting everyone set up. He's directing pros on where they need to be. He will do a great job doing that at Vanderbilt.

"To be a leader, you have to be a likeable guy. Players have to want you to lead them. You know how his personality is. Guys gravitate toward him."

VS: Here is the last question. We have talked about how Darius has improved since February. He reported to Vanderbilt in June. The staff has had roughly two months with him on a somewhat limited basis. How has he progressed since they have been working with him?

JR: "In the short time span they have worked with him they have done a fantastic job. Coach Drew and coach Diebs [Jake Diebler] have particularly worked with him about paying attention to detail.

"Since he has been there, his game has gone to a whole new level. I am excited to see them coach him up. They are putting in the time and work with him, and he has run with it."