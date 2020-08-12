The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect visited West End a couple of weekends ago for an unhosted visit and chose the Commodores over Pitt.

Vanderbilt is now up to a dozen verbal commitments in their 2021 recruiting class after Harrison (Ga.) athlete James Ziglor announced his pledge on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Vandy extended an offer to the Georgia native back on July 23rd with defensive coordinator Ted Roof heading up Ziglor's overall recruiting process.

"He's a very down to earth coach and man," Ziglor said of Roof back in July. "When talking to him, it's like talking to one of my high school football coaches with his expectations of me not only as an athlete but as a student."

Ziglor is a talented two-way player for Harrison (Ga.) High School where he tallied 1,296 all-purpose yards on offense and had five pass break-ups, three tackles for loss, and one interceptions as a defensive back.

Vanderbilt is recruiting Ziglor as a defensive back.

Along with Vanderbilt and Pitt, Ziglor also had official offers from Toledo, Army, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and UCF.

The rising senior becomes the third defensive back commit in the Commodores' 2021 class, joining Woodward Academy (Ga.) product Allan Wright and Tyson Russell out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.).