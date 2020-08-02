VandySports - Georgia DL Devin Lee trims list to six

Since the quarantine in mid March, the recruitment of McDonough (Ga.) Ola defensive lineman Devin Lee has taken off.

He entered that time with around 10 offers, and now, almost five months later, he has over three dozen offers.

The 6-foot-3, 275 pound three-star prospect has taken the last few months to examine his offer list, connect with coaches and take part in numerous virtual visits. That has helped him to get his list down to a very managable number mid way through the summer.

"I have gotten it down to six schools now and those are Vanderbilt, North Carolina State, Duke, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech," said Lee. "I have a great relationship with coaches from each school, I feel I can fit well into each of those schemes and I could have a great experience on each campus.

"There is no order. I see all the schools equally right now and those six all have my attention."

Out of the top six, the only offer Lee had before the Coronavirus shut things down was Duke. He has spent a lot of the late spring and early summer talking to each school and getting to know the staffs.

"Each school is recruiting me about the same. it is really great. We can communicate with each other, it is easy to talk with each coaching staff, each staff makes me feel like a priority and I just get along with each coach I talk to.

"I have learned a lot about the schools through talking to the coaches, the virtual visits and things like that. Now I just need to take visits."

Visits will play a big role in Lee's decision. That is what is waiting on.

"What is holding me from making a decision is visits," said Lee. "The visits will be big-time for me. I want to learn more about life after football at each school, I want to get a feel for the campus and when visits open back up, that will be a very important time for me.

"I have thought about committing before, but I cannot do it without getting on the different campuses and checking things out. I know I am not ready to make that decision yet."

There is not one specific factor that will play into Lee's decision, but he has a good idea on what he is looking for.

"I want to plan for a great fan base, I want to play in a great town, I want to get a great education and I want to be set for life. Those things will be very important in my decision.

"That is why visits will be so important."