ATHENS, Ga. – No. 5 Vanderbilt failed to muster much offensively as No. 4 Georgia collected 11 hits and belted a grand slam, evening the three-game series with an 8-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.



Vanderbilt’s top-five in the batting order finished 1-for-17. Georgia starter C.J. Smith (3-1) tossed a season-high seven innings and held the Commodores (24-7, 7-4 SEC) to two runs on three hits while walking a pair and striking out three.

Georgia (25-7, 8-3 SEC) chased Commodore starter Patrick Raby in the fourth, opening the frame with three consecutive singles, including two of the bunt variety. With reliever Jake Eder on, sophomore Riley King launched a grand slam over the left-field fence, opening up a six-run advantage.

Raby (5-1) permitted six hits and as many runs while walking three and striking out four. Four different Bulldogs registered multiple hits including King who drove in four. The Bulldogs’ two-through-five batters finished 7-for-13 with six RBIs.

Harrison Ray started the scoring in the second, delivering his first home run in 91 at-bats. The junior drove his first pitch from Smith over the wall in left. It was Vanderbilt’s third long ball in five innings dating to the Commodores’ 11-inning win a night prior.

Georgia scored twice in the home half highlighted by a leadoff homer from LJ Talley. The long ball was the first this season against Raby. Randon Jernigan added a sacrifice fly but the Bulldogs stranded a runner at third as Philip Clarke cut down Tucker Maxwell taking second.

Julian Infante contributed his third homer in the last seven games, lining a solo shot over the left-field wall in the fifth inning. The senior has recorded a hit in nine of his last 13 games and reached base in 16 of 19 contests this season.

Vanderbilt put one across in the ninth as Ethan Paul lined an RBI-single into center, scoring JJ Bleday (leadoff single). Pinch-hitter Ty Duvall drew a two-out walk to load the bases before Cole Wilcox fanned pinch-hitter Walker Grisanti to close it out.

The clubs return to action Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. Vanderbilt will send right-hander Kumar Rocker (2-3, 6.00 ERA) to the mound against righty Tony Locey (4-0, 2.35 ERA). The matchup can be seen on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan and David Dellucci on the call.