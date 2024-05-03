That's Vanderbilt's third-straight loss in SEC play. This one got ugly in a way that not many games that Vanderbilt has played in have this season.

Athens, GA-- Charlie Condon started it early and Georgia just kept piling on as Vanderbilt failed to respond time and time again in a 10-0, run-rule induced loss at Foley Field on Friday night.

"When you get beat like that you didn't respond very well," Tim Corbin said. "We didn't set the tone on the mound, we certainly didn't set the tone from an offensive standpoint."

Vanderbilt picked up just three hits in seven innings as opposed to 11 strikeouts and six runners left on.

"The two losses last week we challenged them," Corbin said. "Tonight that was not the case."

Georgia got it going predictably with a Condon solo homer that went 414 feet and cleared the trees in left field. Condon's homer came on a 3-1 pitch from Bryce Cunningham, who hung a breaking ball that Georgia's star took advantage of.

Condon hit his 31st homer of the season with the blast, that's his fifth-straight game with a home run.

There's a reason that the Georgia third baseman is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft.

Georgia struck again in the second on a fielders' choice by catcher Fernando Gonzalez. The Bulldogs stranded two as Corey Collins popped up with runners on second and first to prevent Condon from coming up with runners in scoring position, though.

That didn't end up mattering as Condon walked to start the third and Georgia's next two batters did, as well. Cunningham picked up a strikeout with the bases loaded and nearly escaped the inning unscathed, but a potential inning-ending double play turned into two runs and a 4-0 lead for Georgia as Braden Holcomb couldn't handle Jonathan Vastine's late throw to first.

Vanderbilt's offense stayed quiet through four as it sat with six strikeouts and just three hits as well as no runs.

Georgia tacked on another in the fourth as Gonzalez roped an RBI double that landed on the left field line and made it 5-0.

Cunningham was relieved by Ryan Ginther after going for 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs as well as five hits and recording just one whiff in 27 swings.

Georgia continued to make it ugly in the eighth with a three-run Paul Toetz homer that made this one 8-0 in the fifth. The Bulldogs had scored in every inning up to that point.

This one reached run rule territory in the bottom of the sixth as Slate Alford crushed a two-run, opposite-field bomb off of Levi Huesman to make it 10-0.

Vanderbilt went down quietly in the seventh to seal its fate.

That's one in a recent stretch of games that makes you question some things. A lot of things, in fact.