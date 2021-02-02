Coach Brad Stromdahl, 43, did excellent work in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 at a place where winning hasn't come easily. Stromdahl came to Georgia State from the NAIA's Georgia Gwinnett College, which went 328-104 in his time there as he produced nine MLB draft picks and three NAIA College World Series appearances.

As for Georgia State, the Panthers have made the NCAA tournament just once (2009) and lost both their games in the Atlanta Regional. The program started in 1966 but had three spells (1968-69, 1973-78 and 1987-91) where it didn't play.

GSU last posted a winning record over a full season in 2016, when it went 30-27.

The Panthers are picked near the bottom of a good league, but there's plenty of optimism for the future given how Stromdahl followed up last season with what's believed to be the best recruiting class in school history.

Certainly, GSU has an ambitious schedule that also includes weekend series at Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as home-and-home matches with Georgia, Georgia Tech and West Virginia. It includes 13 games against preseason ranked teams and 19 contests against Power 5 teams.