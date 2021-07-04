Godby (Fla.) LB Bryce Cowan is Vandy's latest verbal pledge

On Sunday, Cowan took advantage of that opportunity and became the latest commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class.

After impressing the Vanderbilt coaching staff at June 18th's Elite Camp, Godby (Fla.) linebacker Bryce Cowan picked up an offer from the Commodores. It was his first power five offer.

While listed as a safety, Cowan is projected as a linebacker for Vanderbilt as the staff likes his measurables and overall athletic ability.

"They say I would be a great fit for outside linebacker and depending on how much weight I put on, then inside linebacker," Cowan told VandySports.com after picking up his offer in June. "I could also become an edge rusher because of my wide frame and lengthy arms."

"They pretty much love my height and length. They can already tell that I’m coachable."

Linebackers coach John Egorugwu, along with defensive analyst Clay Bignell, have been in contact with Cowan for a while before he stepped foot on campus recently.

He really likes the vibe both coaches give off.

"They’re pretty cool and laid back.I like their accountability towards me also."

Cowan chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Troy, South Alabama, Georgia State, Akron, and others.

