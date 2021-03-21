 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - GOLD RUSH: Commitment on deck, update on new RB target
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-21 19:48:17 -0500') }} football Edit

GOLD RUSH: Commitment on deck, update on new RB target

Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) RB Alex Broome is the latest in-state target for the Commodores
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) RB Alex Broome is the latest in-state target for the Commodores
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM VANDYSPORTS.COM SUBSCRIPTION!

Are the Commodores on the verge of their first 2022 commitment? VandySports.com has more on that along with the latest in-state target, and more in tonight's GOLD RUSH.

Click here for the updates

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}