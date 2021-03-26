 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - GOLD RUSH: Reaction from a recent visitor, RB target talk
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 11:45:22 -0500') }} football Edit

GOLD RUSH: Reaction from a recent visitor, RB target talk

Some running back target talk on this edition of GOLD RUSH
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

A major Vanderbilt target on offense visited West End earlier this week, get his reaction from the trip inside. Plus, notes on a couple of running back targets and a new, in-state 2023 targets.

CLICK HERE for the updates

*****

{{ article.author_name }}