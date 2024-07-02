Stackhouse will join Steve Kerr's staff after five seasons at Vanderbilt in which he posted a 70-92 record.

Former Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse has landed with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Stackhouse and Vanderbilt parted ways after Vanderbilt's 9-23 season in 2023-24 that followed two NIT berths.

"The results haven't been there.” Stackhouse said. “Obviously there's some context behind those results. At the end of the day, I understand that.”

It feels as if the Warriors role is a potential fit for Stackhouse, who has been heralded for his NBA-like x's and o's that are often designed to free up shooters.

Stackhouse is a two-time NBA all star that averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 970 career games.

The job will mark a new opportunity for Stackhouse, who was previously an assistant for the Toronto Raptors under Dwayne Casey.