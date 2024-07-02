Former Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse has landed with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Stackhouse will join Steve Kerr's staff after five seasons at Vanderbilt in which he posted a 70-92 record.
Stackhouse and Vanderbilt parted ways after Vanderbilt's 9-23 season in 2023-24 that followed two NIT berths.
"The results haven't been there.” Stackhouse said. “Obviously there's some context behind those results. At the end of the day, I understand that.”
It feels as if the Warriors role is a potential fit for Stackhouse, who has been heralded for his NBA-like x's and o's that are often designed to free up shooters.
Stackhouse is a two-time NBA all star that averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 970 career games.
The job will mark a new opportunity for Stackhouse, who was previously an assistant for the Toronto Raptors under Dwayne Casey.
