Gonzalez, Leiter lead Vanderbilt past MSU in College World Series finals

Jayson Gonzalez smashed a three-run homer, and Jack Leiter threw six innings of two-run baseball, as Vanderbilt scored an 8-2 win over Mississippi State in the first game of the College World Series championship at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on Monday evening.

Gonzalez’s three-run homer was the key blow, as the Commodores got six runs (all earned) off left-handed starting pitcher Christian MacLeod in the first inning, and added another against Chase Patrick. Gonzalez’s blast came off Patrick with two out in the inning.

Leiter (11-4), making what’s almost certainly the last outing of his Vanderbilt career, pitched six innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight while picking up the victory.

Reliever Nick Maldonado finished with three scoreless innings while picking up his ninth save.

Vandy got just five hits, but made them count. Gonzalez led VU in runs (two) and RBIs (three) while C.J. Rodriguez added a two-RBI single.

"The first inning was obviously a big inning for us in the fact we bounced back from the solo home run, but we were able to get on base and get some big hits. C.J. and of course Isaiah and Jayson. Isaiah [Thomas] and Jayson's were big hits because they came with two strikes and two outs," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said.

Vandy's bats went cold immediately thereafter, however, Mississippi State wasn't able to manage much offense, period, collecting just nine base runners all evening.

The Commodores can clinch a national title on Tuesday night in the best-of-three series.

The evening didn’t start well. With two out in the first, Mississippi State's Kamren James blasted Leiter's 93-mile-an-hour fastball a couple rows deep in the bleachers in left for a 1-0 State lead.

But Vandy responded quickly.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off the inning with a walk and Dominic Keegan did the same with one out. MacLeod then hit Tate Kolwyck and Parker Noland on back-to-back pitches to tie the game.

Then, on a 2-2 count, Rodriguez rolled a seeing-eye single through third for a 3-1 lead. With two out, Thomas got jammed on a 2-2 change-up, but muscled it over third for another run, which chased MacLeod.

"Try and make him throw strikes," Corbin responded when asked what the plan against MacLeod was." We watched several outings prior to, but it was just a matter of throwing strikes, making them land his off-speed pitch up."

I think that was essentially it.

State went to Patrick, who left a 3-2 breaking ball over the plate to Gonzalez, who pulled it out to left for a 7-1 advantage.

"I think the biggest thing was just trying to look for a ball over the plate," Gonzalez said when asked if he was looking for a certain pitch. "The guys in front of me had great at-bats. And they were just passing the lineup along. So the biggest thing for me was trying to keep the line going and continue that first inning."

"[Patrick] throws a lateral slider," Corbin said. "He threw two pretty good sliders to Jayson on the 0-2 count, and Jayson stayed off him. To fight the battle to get to 3-2 was a victory in and of itself. To get a pitch to lift to the middle of the field, he's a strong kid. If he keeps the barrel in the zone, which he did, then he can do a little bit of damage. But that was a quality at-bat for him. I was proud of him."

And then the bats went cold, but it didn't matter. Vandy got its first hit since the first in the seventh, when shortstop Carter Young blooped a single to center to score Gonzalez with one out.

The Commodores, who've been shaky defensively at times in Omaha, also played a clean game in the field. Gonzalez talked about how the team was "loose" at the plate, but it seemed to carry over into the field, where Vandy didn't make an error and also turn da huge double play in the fourth, one that Gonzalez started from third with Noland making the turn at second.

"I think it started did during BP," Gonzalez said. "We were having fun out there hitting BP loose, taking ground balls loose, just trying to have as much fun as we could. And just trying to enjoy the atmosphere that we had tonight.

The Bulldogs used six pitchers, while Vandy went with just Leiter and Maldonado.

That leaves the Commodores fresh for Tuesday. Vandy hasn't named a starter, although freshman Christian Little seems the most likely candidate.