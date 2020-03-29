Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Allama Matthews vs. Rabbit Curry
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room and on our Twitter (@VandySportscom) and Facebook platforms,
Our first matchup will feature the No. 7 seed Allama Matthews versus the No. 10 seed Rabbit Curry. The winner will move on to face Jordan Matthews in the next round.
THE MATCHUP:
ALLAMA MATTHEWS, 1979-82:
- Posted 61 catches for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns in 1982.
- Holds Vanderbilt record for most touchdown receptions in a season.
- First-team All-American by Football News and First-team All-SEC in 1982.
- 114 catches and 18 touchdowns for his career.
RABBIT CURRY, 1914-16:
- All-Southern in 1915 and 1916
- Third-Team All American in 1916
- Quarterback of the “point per minute” team in 1915
THE BRACKET:
SEEDING:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes