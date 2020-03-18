Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time March Madness series, today turning our attention to defensive backs.

COREY CHAVOUS, 1994-97:

- Finished his Vanderbilt career with 199 tackles and 12 interceptions.

- First-team, All-SEC as a senior.

- Part of a Vanderbilt defense that ranked first in the SEC in 1996.

- A 10-year NFL veteran.

CASEY HAYWARD, 2008-11:

- Earned second-team, All-SEC honors as a senior.

- 15 career interceptions ties him with Leonard Coleman as Vanderbilt's leader in that category.

- Tied for third in single-season interception leaders, recording seven in 2011.

- Recorded 198 tackles throughout his Vanderbilt career.

- An active nine-year NFL veteran.

JIMMY WILLIAMS, 1997-2000:

- Was an All-SEC performer as a freshman, leading Vandy in rushing and receiving yards.

- One of three players in Vanderbilt history to return a kick and punt for a touchdown.

- Led the team in kickoff returns for three straight years.

- Had 1,677 kickoff and 403 punt return yards during his career.

- Recorded 10 interceptions as a Commodore.

- Was a six-year NFL veteran.

DJ MOORE, 2006-08:

- Earned first-team, All-SEC honors during his sophomore and junior seasons.

- Tied for third all-time in interceptions in school history with 13.

- Had 178 total tackles in his career.

- Part of the 2008 Music City Bowl team that defeated Boston College.

- A five-year NFL veteran.

ANSLEY BATTLES, 1996-1999:

- Led all SEC defensive backs in tackles (213) during his junior and senior season.

- As a senior, he was second in the SEC in total tackles with 113.

- Was a second team, All-SEC selection during his senior season.

- Had a four-year NFL career.

LEONARD COLEMAN, 1980-83:

- Tied as Vandy's all-time leader in interceptions with 15.

- A four-year starter at Vanderbilt.

- Tied a single-game record with three interceptions against Chattanooga as a freshman during the 1980 season.

- Is tied for single-season interception record with eight, which he accomplished during the 1982 season.

- A first-team, All-American by Gannett Press and third-team, All-American by the Associated Press in 1983.

- Was selected 8th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1984.

ANDRE HAL, 2010-13:

- Second-team, All-SEC honors in 2012 and 2013.

- Had an SEC-leading 18 passes defended during his senior season.

- Recorded 6.5 tackles for loss as a cornerback during his senior season.

- Defensive co-captain during his senior season.

- Tallied six interceptions and 133 tackles during his career.

- Played in the NFL for five years.

JOEJUAN WILLIAMS, 2016-18:

- All-SEC and Associated Press second-team selection in 2018.

- Led SEC with 18 pass break-ups and was second in the conference with four interceptions in 2018.

- Finished his career with 119 tackles.

- Was the 45th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

KEN STONE, 1969-72:

- All-SEC selection in 1971 and 72.

- Played seven seasons in the NFL.

BRENARD WILSON, 1974-77:

- Two-time, All-SEC second team performer in 1975 and 76.

- Played nine seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and Falcons.