Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Defensive Line
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention to the defensive line.
Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.
Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.
TOM GALBIERZ: 1971-74:
- Posted 100+ tackles seasons as a sophomore, junior, and senior.
- Was Vanderbilt's all-time leading tackler when he graduated.
- All-SEC in 1974.
JAMES MANLEY, 1992-95:
- All-SEC in 1995.
- Second round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings.
ADAM BUTLER, 2013-16:
- Totaled 113 tackles and ten sacks in his career.
JOVAN HAYE, 2001-2004:
- Recorded 76 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks during his junior year.
- Named All-SEC in 2003.
- Tallied 149 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss in his Vanderbilt career.
STEVE WADE, 1983-1986:
- Freshman All-American.
- First-Team, All-SEC in 1986.
DENNIS HARRISON, 1974-77:
- First-Team, All-SEC in 1977
- Academic All-SEC in 1976 and 77.
- Fourth round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1978.
PAT TOOMAY, 1967-69:
- On scholarship for football and basketball before focusing on football.
- Played in the Blue-Gray Bowl Football Classic as a senior.
- Sixth round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1970.
WALKER MAY, 2010-13:
- SEC All-Freshman team in 2010.
- Tallied 141 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in his career.
ALAN YOUNG, 1990-93:
- Vanderbilt's all-time sacks leader with 21.5.
- Tallied 212 tackles during his career.
- All-SEC in 1993.