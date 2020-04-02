News More News
Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jay Cutler vs. Jim Arnold

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

Our next matchup focuses on the No. 4 seed Jay Cutler versus the No. 5 seed Jim Arnold with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

THE MATCHUP:

JIM ARNOLD, 1979-82:

- All-SEC three times

- Named to six All-American teams in 1982

- Averaged 45.8 yards per punt as a senior, 43.9 for his career

- Had an 11-year pro career

JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:

- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.

- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.

- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.

- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

- Had a 12-year NFL career.

THE BRACKET:

Greatest Commodores of All-Time Bracket
SEEDING:

T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes

T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes

T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes

4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes

5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes

6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes

7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes

8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes

9. James Manley - 21 votes

10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes

