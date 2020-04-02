Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jay Cutler vs. Jim Arnold
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our next matchup focuses on the No. 4 seed Jay Cutler versus the No. 5 seed Jim Arnold with the winner moving on to the semifinals.
THE MATCHUP:
JIM ARNOLD, 1979-82:
- All-SEC three times
- Named to six All-American teams in 1982
- Averaged 45.8 yards per punt as a senior, 43.9 for his career
- Had an 11-year pro career
JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:
- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.
- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.
- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.
- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
- Had a 12-year NFL career.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDING:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes