Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jordan Matthews vs. Jay Cutler
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
We've reached the finals and it pits two of the best Commodores in recent memory as No. 1 seed Jordan Matthews faces off against No. 4 seed Jay Cutler.
THE MATCHUP:
JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:
- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.
- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.
- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.
- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
- Had a 12-year NFL career.
JORDAN MATTHEWS, 2010-13:
- USA Today and Athlon First-Team All-American in 2013.
- First-Team, All-SEC in 2012 & 2013.
- Tallied 112 catches and 1,477 yards during his senior season.
- 262 receptions, 3,759 yards, and 24 touchdowns - all school records.
- SEC record nine, 100-yard receiving games in 2013.
- Second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.