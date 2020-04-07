The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

We've reached the finals and it pits two of the best Commodores in recent memory as No. 1 seed Jordan Matthews faces off against No. 4 seed Jay Cutler.